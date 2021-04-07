LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV baseball will host Arizona on Tuesday at the Las Vegas Ballpark, the program announced Wednesday.
The Rebels will face the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils at 6:05 p.m. on April 13. The match-up was originally planned for for UNLV's Earl E. Wilson Stadium on March 30, but was postponed to accommodate the game next week.
Tickets for the game will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here. Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four and start at $10. Masks will be required and there will be a temperature check upon arrival.
The two teams played previously on March 16. UNLV won 10-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.