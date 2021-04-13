UPDATE (April 13) -- The UNLV baseball game versus Arizona State on Tuesday was canceled Tuesday morning.
UNLV baseball announced the game set for Las Vegas Ballpark was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Rebels program.
"We were very much looking forward to our student-athletes having the opportunity to compete at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of fans" UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. "The cancellation is disappointing, but the health and safety of all involved remains our top priority. We appreciate the partnership with Don Logan, the Las Vegas Ballpark and all those who worked to make it possible for the event to be scheduled."
Fans who bought tickets for tonight's game will receive a full refund in 5-7 business days. Anyone with questions about refunds can call Las Vegas Ballpark at 702-943-7200.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV baseball will host Arizona State on Tuesday at the Las Vegas Ballpark, the program announced Wednesday.
The Rebels will face the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils at 6:05 p.m. on April 13. The match-up was originally planned for for UNLV's Earl E. Wilson Stadium on March 30, but was postponed to accommodate the game next week.
Tickets for the game will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here. Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four and start at $10. Masks will be required and there will be a temperature check upon arrival.
The two teams played previously on March 16. UNLV won 10-9.
