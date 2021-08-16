LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium stole the show Saturday night in the first Raiders game to have fans in the stands. However, on the field it was a Las Vegas local, who shined the brightest for the Silver and Black.
Second-year linebacker and UNLV alum Javin White was given the start against the Seattle Seahawks and finished with a team-high six tackles.
“I’m really proud of him," smiled Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "Here’s a guy that we all we know in Vegas. He played all over the field for the Rebels. He played safety, corner, linebacker - he played every position basically. He’s finding his way as a linebacker in this scheme. His speed, his recognition is improving and he’s off to a good start tonight.”
Gruden said he was also pleased with his offense as a whole. Led by Nate Peterman, the Raiders outgained Seattle in yards 365-194 and had the ball for over 40 minutes.
“We had a 14-play drive, we had a 17-play drive, we had 52 snaps in the first half, somebody is blocking somebody," said Gruden. "They were blitzing almost every play, really good defense. They weren’t playing all their regulars, but they were still playing some really good young players. It wasn’t easy, but it’s building blocks for us, it’s one step at a time. I thought Andre did a good job. He made some great calls up front. I thought the big right tackle stood his own in there.”
Gruden said he was specifically impressed with the rookie running backs Trey Ragas and BJ Emmons, who combined for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. However, the one guy who separated himself was fifth year wide receiver Zay Jones who had three catches for 57 yards, all on the opening drive.
“I would say his ceiling is untapped. He’s taking advantage of these opportunities. We obviously sat down [Bryan] Edwards who’s been on top of his game in training camp, [Henry] Ruggs [III] has been really good, we thought we’ve seen enough of [Hunter] Renfrow for the last few days, but I wanted to see Zay in 15-20 snaps," explained Gruden. "He made a couple great catches, a couple really good blocks. He’s got great energy, there is something about being around him when you just feel younger, I feel healthier, I feel better about myself. This guy is a hell of a kid, and I’m rooting for him, I’m really happy for him because nobody has work harder than him."
