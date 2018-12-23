UFC

LAS VEGAS -- UFC 232 will be moved from Las Vegas to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., according to a source familiar with the situation.

The bouts had been scheduled for Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena. FOX5 Vegas is gathering details on this developing story.

