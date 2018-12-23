LAS VEGAS -- UFC 232 will be moved from Las Vegas to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., according to a source familiar with the situation.
The bouts had been scheduled for Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena. FOX5 Vegas is gathering details on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.