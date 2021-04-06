LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UFC athletes will look a little different when they make the walk to the Octagon at the UFC Apex on Saturday. UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland will be the debut of the Venum-designed fight kits.
In 2014 the UFC signed a six-year, $70 million apparel deal with Reebok, but that contract ended in March.
Last summer, the UFC announced Venum as the new outfitting and apparel partner with the promotion, while Reebok will stay on as the company's official footwear brand through the end of 2021.
When you find the perfect fit… it just feels right 🐍— UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2021
💢 UFC Authentic Fight Night Kits | @Venum
[ Now on @UFCStore: https://t.co/j5B1Dgf6fJ ] pic.twitter.com/ql5RT64q2C
To coincide with this debut, Venum-designed apparel will be made available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online at UFCStore.com, UFCStore.eu, UFCStore.com.au and Venum.com.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland will air on ABC, Saturday, April 10th. The prelims begin at 9am with the main card set to start 12 p.m.
