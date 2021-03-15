LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC will host a full crowd at UFC 261.
"We are back," said UFC President Dana White on social media.
The event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24.
The PPV card will feature three title fights, including:
Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal
Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade.
Women's Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas
