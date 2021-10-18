LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday marked the 47th UFC event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas since the start of the pandemic.
The Apex is a facility that the UFC has relied on for the past two months, but now it's no longer just for the athletes, it's now also for fight fans.
The UFC has elevated what it means to be a VIP in the entertainment capital of the world. Fans now have the opportunity to sit cage side, after getting treated to a red carpet welcome and an all-inclusive food and drink experience.
Fans in attendance will receive souvenir gift packs along with photos inside the cage once the event is over.
Tickets are limited to less than 70 seats per event.
"You feel like you are part of it, you really do," explained retired UFC athlete, Jake Ellenberger. "You're close, you hear everything, you feel everything there too, so there is no experience like it, as a spectator there is no better place to watch a fight than the Apex."
For more information, visit: https://ufcvip.com/
