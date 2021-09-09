LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 9th annual UFC International Fight Week is returning to Las Vegas starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Saturday Sept. 25.
The Park and Toshiba Plaza on the Las Vegas Strip will host UFC’s two-day Fan Experience, featuring multiple autograph sessions and brand and partner activations with access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders and other UFC personalities.
This free event will be part of the two-day UFC Fan Experience, which will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, UFC will host the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at Park Theater inside Park MGM. The annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes that helped shape UFC. Tickets to the induction ceremony are $25.00 (not including fees), with all proceeds benefiting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
UFC will also host three official parties during the week at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. On Friday, UFC’s official pool party takes place at Ayu Dayclub beginning at 11 a.m. On Saturday, the official UFC 266 viewing party takes place at RedTail at 5:30 p.m., followed by the official UFC 266 after party at Zouk Nightclub beginning at 10:30 p.m.
The week-long celebration is anchored by the highly anticipated UFC 266: VOLKANOVSKI vs. ORTEGA which takes place on Saturday, Sep. 25, at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for UFC 266 are available via AXS.
