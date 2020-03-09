LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway visited local cancer patients at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.
The center is Nevada's only childhood cancer treatment center and facility for pediatric catastrophic diseases.
Holloway spent the day Monday visiting sick children battling the diseas in Las Vegas. Holloway said he will continue to train for his next fight expected in June, but meanwhile, he will continue to give back to the community.
Holloway is currently ranked as the No. 1 contender of the featherweight division. He has won 14 of his last 15 fights as a featherweight, dating back to Jan. 4, 2014.
