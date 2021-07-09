LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A UFC fan visiting Las Vegas for the first time will experience the fight of his lifetime between Dustin Poirier and Connor McGregor, while battling a fight of his own against cancer.
Jude Bowling suffers from stage four breast cancer. He said he has always wanted to visit Las Vegas, and his dream became a reality when he and his family booked a trip to watch UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
For Bowling, it will be the first time seeing a UFC fight in person.
The family kicked off their UFC weekend by watching the fighter weigh-ins.
"To like, actually see the size of it rather than on TV, it was wild in there, its exciting, especially if you are an avid fan like me, I was pumped up," Bowling said.
Bowling braved the sweltering temperatures and the unknown of how he would feel to make memories in Las Vegas. He said it's easy for cancer patients to feel depressed and give up.
Bowling's sister Mindy designed shirts for the family to commemorate this trip of a lifetime.
"For this to actually be happening, we are just living in the moment, because it's been so much to take it in. We are trying to crunch as many amazing memories in as we possibly can," Mindy Molina said.
Each shirt had the words "Jude Strong."
Bowling's passion for UFC is what drives him to fight each day, he said. Watching the fighters in the octagon keeps him from giving up.
The diagnosis for Bowling's cancer is grim, and the odds are stacked against him, however he's still battling to win the ultimate fight.
