LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UFC has joined the American Gaming Association to promote responsible sports betting as the newest partner in its 'Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly,' public service campaign.
The UFC will use its own in-venue, digital, and broadcast assets to promote co-branded marketing materials with UFC themes to encourage responsible sports betting.
“We have the most passionate, die-hard fans of any sport and they love to bet on UFC, but it’s important they do it responsibly,” said UFC President Dana White. “We’re proud to work with the AGA and get behind this campaign to encourage our fans to make smart decisions and promote responsible gaming.”
The UFC joins NASCAR, the NHL and the PGA Tour in the campaign that focuses on the core principles of sports betting: setting a budget, sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds, and playing with trusted, regulated operators.
“As sports betting expands nationwide, professional sports leagues recognize the need to educate fans and ensure they’re wagering safely,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “We’re thankful to see this campaign grow as progressive leagues like UFC lend their considerable voice to this important effort. UFC’s commitment is important to engage, educate and encourage their fans – some of whom may be placing bets for the first time – to wager responsibly.”
Like the UFC, the Vegas Golden Knights are also an official campaign partner. The 'Have A Game Plan' campaign launched in 2019.
