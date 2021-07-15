LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The heavyweight boxing match between WBC and lineal world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder has been postponed due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
According to a news release, Fury tested positive for COVID-19.
The two fighters will now meet meet Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The fight will mark the third time the two will meet in the ring.
Tickets purchased for July 24 will be honored for the rescheduled date, the release says.
