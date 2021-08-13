LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the Raiders' first preseason opener on Saturday, Treasure Island has announced it is launching a shuttle to transport fans to games.
The TI Super Fan Shuttle will offer roundtrip service from the Treasure Island to Allegiant Stadium for all Raiders home games.
According to the TI, the shuttle features Wi-Fi and restrooms.
Pre-game shuttles depart Treasure Island from Sirens Cove Boulevard near TI’s valet area. Drop off and post-game departure take place at Procyon Street and Diablo Drive.
The shuttle runs every 30 minutes before and after games.
Mobile phone shuttle passes start at $49 (or $29 with early booking discount) per person and must be purchased online at www.treasureisland.com.
