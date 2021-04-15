LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The wait is finally over to experience Allegiant Stadium.
According to the stadium's website, dates are available for the public to purchase tours beginning April 23.
Allegiant began their tour operations by limiting it to only season ticket holders, but now non-season ticket holders can experience the $2 billion dollar home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The website offers a basic tour package, guided by an expert tour guide. A second option is available for a few dollars more that includes a "Drink and View", where the first drink is on Allegiant and attendees take in the panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Along the tour, guests will stop and visit the private suites, club spaces, broadcasts booths, locker rooms and of course the field.
Tickets start at $59 for the basic tour package and increases to $80 for the drink and view option. Military and Nevada residents are eligible for discounted tour rate, the website listed.
The public can purchase tickets by visiting Allegiant Stadium's website.
