LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights and Canadiens series has shifted to Montreal, with each team looking to take a 2-1 series lead Friday night in Game 3.
In Game 2, the Golden Knights were without top line center Chandler Stephenson and his absence proved to be a problem for Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty to create any time and space in the offensive end.
Pete DeBoer wouldn't show his hand when asked if Stephenson made the trip to Montreal, simply saying, "Chandler is day-to-day."
Friday morning during pregame skate at the Bell Centre, Alex Tuch was playing in between Stone and Pacioretty, pointing to the third-line winger taking over top line center duties for Game 3.
"We haven't made any decisions," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer.
Tuch was called the X-Factor last year summer in the bubble, due to his ability to play anywhere in the lineup and according to his teammates it seems that title will once again be given to the 25-year-old.
"Similar to Stephenson, he's got a lot of speed and I think Patch and Stone are used to playing with a fast center coming through the middle with a lot of speed and able to get in and pucks and come through, create plays and odd-man rushes just because of that change of speed and pace, said Golden Knights forward, Reilly Smith. "I'm sure that's what our coaching staff is looking towards and there are a lot of other facets of his game that can help. He's kind of like that X-Factor you can slot him into any position, and he'll be pretty productive."
The team says regardless of who is playing where in Game 3, the goal remains the same. Start on time and start fast.
"They've done a really good job this series, not just this series against us, but I guess the playoffs getting out with a lead and a good start," said Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez. "On our side of things, we have to establish our game early, keep things simple. I think that we've had a lack of execution at the start of games. I think we can tighten that up, but you have to give them credit and we have to figure out a way to match it."
DeBoer also confirmed Tomas Nosek is with the team in Montreal. He is a game-time decision and "hopefully he's an option."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.