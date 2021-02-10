LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek has been placed on the NHL's list of COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences.
The news comes less than 24 hours after the Golden Knights cancelled their postgame availability following Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Anaheim, due to COVID-19 Protocols.
Nosek played nine minutes, five seconds against the Ducks, with his last shift ending with 2:28 left in the second period. Nosek did not return to the bench for the third period.
Tuesday marked the first day in two weeks, the Golden Knights did not have a player listed on the leagues COVID list. Alex Pietrangelo had just been removed and skated with the team Tuesday morning for the first time since a a member of the Golden Knights coaching staff tested positive on January 26th.
The Golden Knights have had three games postponed due to COVID-19. Four coaches and three players in total have been on the COVID-19 list this season. A player or coach on the list does not mean they have the coronavirus, it can also mean they were exposed to someone who did.
The Golden Knights are set to play the second half of a two-game series with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
