(Meredith) -- Tom Brady’s Super Bowl ad for Hulu will finally reveal the meaning behind his mysterious Instagram post that sparked quite a stir last Thursday.
“They say all good things must come to an end. So to my teammates, to my family and my fans, you deserve to hear this from me,” Brady said in the commercial.
I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2020
The Instagram post shows Brady walking out of the tunnel toward a field. He's silhouetted and it's not clear where he's going. His post had no caption, which created quite a stir amongst fans.
“Hulu doesn't just have live sports. According to the script they just gave me, HULU also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies and originals of all time. So it’s time to say goodbye to tv as you know it.
But me, I’m not going anywhere,” Brady said.
