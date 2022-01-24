LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights shared Monday that a limited number of tickets for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend have been released and are available for purchase.
According to a news release, The event will be held Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.
The release notes that the ticket packages available include the same seats at T-Mobile Arena for the 2022 NHL All-Star SkillsTM Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4, and the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The Pacific Division All-Stars will be led by Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer and will feature forward Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
