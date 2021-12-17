LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is gearing up to host the NHL All-Star Weekend in February. In conjunction, the league will host a four-day fan festival at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Tickets for the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair are on sale now.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4, then 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.
The event "will offer fans of all teams and ages interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup®; live television and radio broadcasts; and dozens of other dynamic activities, all included with the price of admission," NHL said.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students and members of the military.
