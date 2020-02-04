LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tickets for the upcoming Las Vegas Aviators season are expected to go on sale Monday, the team said.
According to a media release, individual game tickets for the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics will go on sale Monday, Feb. 10 at noon.
They can be bought on TicketMaster or over the phone at 1-800-745-3000.
The pricing is listed below without additional fees that may apply. The team said they will be offering a military discount for active duty and retired military members of $5 each ticket.
- Home Plate Box: $37
- Dugout Prime: $31
- Dugout Box: $25
- Outfield Box: $18
- 4 Topps Corners: $25
- Home Run Porch: $25
- Social/Berm: $13
The full promotional calendar will be released "soon," according to the Aviators. However the July 4th celebration is slated for the Friday before against the Fresno Grizzlies.
Here is the full listing of the team's 2020 season:
- April 9-13: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)
- April 21-23: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)
- April 24-27: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- May 4-7: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)
- May 12-15: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)
- May 21-25: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)
- May 30-31, June 1-2: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- June 9-11: Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)
- June 12-15: Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)
- June 25-29: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)
- June 30 - July 3: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- July 16-19: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)
- July 24-26: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)
- August 5-7: Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers)
- August 8-11: Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)
- August 17-20: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- August 28-30: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)
- September 4-7: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)
