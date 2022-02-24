LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Individual game tickets for the Las Vegas Aviators upcoming 2022 season will go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at noon.
The Aviators will open their season with a home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The first homestand will be a six-game series against the Aces from Tuesday-Sunday, April 5-10.
Single game tickets for the 75-game home season start at $13.00 plus fees.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com) via aviatorslv.com, or at the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.
Starting Wednesday, March 2, box office hours are Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase.
