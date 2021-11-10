LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tickets for the NFL's 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas will go on sale next week for the general public.
In an email newsletter from Allegiant Stadium, the venue noted that tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2022.
Allegiant Stadium's newsletter notes, "It is anticipated that all COVID-related health protocols and requirements established for Raiders games will also apply for the 2022 Pro Bowl and are subject to change as we get closer to the date of the game. Protocols for Raiders games can be accessed on the Allegiant Stadium website linked here."
Current measures in place for fans to attend Raiders home games require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
