'The Last Dance' scores viewership records for ESPN

Michael Jordan (L) and Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson (R) hold the Most Valuable Player trophy (L) and the Larry O'Brian trophy (R) 14 June after winning game six of the NBA Finals with the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The premiere of "The Last Dance," the network's highly anticipated docuseries about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls NBA dynasty, averaged 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night, the network said in a statement.