For the seventh year in a row, Taco Bell is giving fans another reason to get excited for the World Series: Free tacos. However, this year, the eatery has upped the ante by teaming up with BetMGM.
As part of this year's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, BetMGM, operated by Roar Digital, will offer fans the chance to wager real money on which player they think will steal the first base of the World Series. Taco Bell has dubbed this honor the "Taco Hero."
According to a news release, fans looking to test their luck this October can participate at MGM Resorts in Nevada, Mississippi and New Jersey, or download the BetMGM digital app in New Jersey (playMGM in Nevada).
MGM will post prop bets on Oct. 14, before the end of the League Championship Series presented by GEICO, offering a list of active players from the four remaining playoff teams. BetMGM oddsmakers will use historical data and their odds-making process to post real odds, which will be updated as the Postseason progresses, Taco Bell said in a release.
"The 2019 World Series is certain to feature some of baseball's biggest stars and most recognized teams, along with millions of hungry baseball fans," said Matt Prevost, Chief Marketing Officer, Roar Digital. "Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion is one of the most talked about and engaging initiatives in all of sports, and we are thrilled to be taking part in this fun and interactive experience via our BetMGM app as well as at participating MGM Resorts."
Once the first base is stolen in the World Series, which starts Tuesday, Oct. 22, Taco Bell will announce the redemption day for America to cash in on a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos.
