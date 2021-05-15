LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- T-Mobile Arena will be at 50% capacity when the Vegas Golden Knights drop Sunday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, FOX5 has learned.
This will be the highest percentage of fans in the stands this season for the VGK. For the final two games of the regular season, the announced attendance was 7,567, which is a little more than 40% capacity. At the time it was the largest crowd in an NHL or NBA game to date.
The Golden Knights face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
