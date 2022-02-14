LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- A Super Bowl commercial filmed at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas features NFL star Eli Manning surprising a local bartender with tickets to the Big Game.
Stella Artois Beer held a contest where bartenders could submit a short video answering football-related questions.
Meg DeFante represented ReBar + Davy's off Main Street in the Arts District. A week after submitting the video, DeFante found out they were selected.
Rebar owner Derek Stonebarger said he's been selling their beer since they opened six years ago.
“This is bigger than my bars ... this is bigger than Meg, our bartender. This is big for the city of Las Vegas ... this is big for our community. There’s a 100 million viewers, and they’ll know that this was shot in downtown Las Vegas, I mean that’s just exciting. It’s great- it’s great for everyone," Stonebarger said.
In the beer commercial, Manning surprises DeFante with two tickets to the Super Bowl.
“Definitely in a state of shock and trying to couple it with keeping my composer," DeFante said.
FOX5 spoke with DeFante in Los Angeles over Zoom.
“I think once we’re there and we get to feel the energy I think that’s only when I really actually realize what’s happening," DeFante said.
DeFante and her fiancé sat at the 50 yard line 10 rows up.
Looking back at the last couple of years through the pandemic, Stonebarger has had to get creative to keep business going. In April of 2020, he reopened his bar into a drive-thru liquor store.
“We were able to reinvent ourselves. We were able to keep going. We had employees and livelihoods on the line. And adding this on top of it - having a Super Bowl commercial filmed here - that’s just the icing on the cake. I know that these businesses aren’t going anywhere. I know now that the Arts District isn’t going anywhere," Stonebarger said.
Meanwhile on Super Bowl Sunday, two time Super Bowl champion himself Manning, went to ReBar while DeFante was enjoying the game.
One man from New Jersey was so shocked to see him, he asked for Manning's signature on his arm and had the autograph tattooed next door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.