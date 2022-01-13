LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Days after Pete DeBoer named one of the four coaches for NHL All-Star weekend, the league announced their player roster with a pair of Golden Knights making the cut.
Mark Stone earned his first career All-Star selection, while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo earns his third career selection (2018, 2020, 2022).
The Golden Knights captain has put up 25 points (7G, 18A) in 22 games. His 26 takeaways are tied for the most among forwards in the NHL.
Pietrangelo leads the NHL with 52 takeaways and ranks sixth with 80 blocked shots. The Vegas blue liner has 24 points (6G, 18A), second among VGK defensemen.
"Those are - guys I've talked to - very cool experiences," explained Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. "Getting to meet other top players from around the NHL, spend time with them, spend time with coaches from different teams and all that kind of stuff. It would obviously be a real cool experience. Especially to do it in Vegas, it would be cool to show off the city, show off our building, and show off our great fans we have here in Las Vegas. Something all of us would be proud of, it would be a cool experience for sure."
Jonathan Marchessault was not named an All-Star, but he is eligible to be voted in by the fans. It's all part of the league's intiaitive "Last Man In" to give fans a voice and say in who makes the All-Star rosters. Four players, one in each division, with the most votes will earn the final roster spot in their respective divsions.
Fans can vote for Marchessault from January 13-17 at NHL.com/lastmenin.
