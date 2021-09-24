LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Steve Wynn will light the torch at Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game against the Miami Dolphins.
The tradition began in 2011 when the team was in Oakland. Celebrities and fans alike have had the opportunity to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch in tribute to the team's long-time owner. John Madden was the first to light it that year.
Davis is described by the team as "the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence."
"Wynn, who was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame in 2002, was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas," a news release said. "Wynn is well known for his expansion of Las Vegas and continues to pursue various entrepreneurial opportunities."
Wynn follows Raider Nation's Carol Davis, Dr. Miriam Adelson and former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, who lit the torch for the team's season opener.
The game starts at 1:05 p.m. on Sept. 26.
