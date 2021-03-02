LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators season has been delayed and will start on May 6, the team's representative said following a wider announcement from Major League Baseball.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred delayed the Triple-A season by four weeks.
"Delaying the Triple-A season until May will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the season," the statement said. "As a result, it will be necessary for Major League Clubs to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Triple-A teams at the beginning of the season."
Triple-A teams are expected to continue training at alternate site locations close to their parent cities following MLB's Spring Training. The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
The Aviators season will now start on Thursday, May 6 against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The statement said the team will be in further communication later on regarding the ticket policy and the team's revised schedule.
