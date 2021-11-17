LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Nevada high school football championship games kick off at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, a friendly wager will be on between Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford.
Kirkpatrick and Horsford have placed a wager on the football game between Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley high schools in the 3A State Championship game.
“My friend Congressman Horsford and I have a friendly wager going on the game,” Kirkpatrick said in a media release. “If Moapa Valley wins, he has agreed to wear a Moapa Valley jersey to work on Capitol Hill. And if Virgin Valley wins, I will gladly wear a Virgin Valley jersey to the next Commission meeting. Both teams have had a special season and deserve to be recognized.”
Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley high schools are both within Commission District B, which is represented by Kirkpatrick, and Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which is represented by Horsford.
“Both of these teams have already had great seasons and the players and coaches should be proud of all they have accomplished,” Kirkpatrick said. “Now they get to play under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, which I’m sure will be an unforgettable experience for them and their families.”
“Making it to the state championship game is an amazing feat that both teams should be proud of,” Horsford said. “Each team has had an incredible season, and now they get to battle for the state title at Allegiant Stadium in front of their friends and families. I look forward to the game and wish the best of luck to both teams.”
Moapa Valley went undefeated this year and beat Virgin Valley in its annual rivalry game known as "Hammer Game."
