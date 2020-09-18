speedway stands
LVMS (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Friday that the South Point 400 weekend scheduled for September 25 through the 27 will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“To say we’re disappointed that we will conduct the South Point 400 playoff weekend without fans would be a gross understatement,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Our staff has been working – many of them remotely – since the February Pennzoil 400 to prepare the speedway for our playoff triple-header.

 “But we must adhere to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that limits gatherings due to Covid-19. While we disagree with this policy, we have no choice but to oblige. We certainly regret this situation for the thousands of race fans who won’t be able to attend our NASCAR-weekend events.”

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hopes to welcome fans in 2021. Dates for those races will be released at a later time.

 

