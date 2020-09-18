LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Friday that the South Point 400 weekend scheduled for September 25 through the 27 will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To say we’re disappointed that we will conduct the South Point 400 playoff weekend without fans would be a gross understatement,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Our staff has been working – many of them remotely – since the February Pennzoil 400 to prepare the speedway for our playoff triple-header.
“But we must adhere to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that limits gatherings due to Covid-19. While we disagree with this policy, we have no choice but to oblige. We certainly regret this situation for the thousands of race fans who won’t be able to attend our NASCAR-weekend events.”
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hopes to welcome fans in 2021. Dates for those races will be released at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.