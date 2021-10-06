LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some events at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas were delayed and others were canceled on Wednesday due to a "massive computer outage."
"Due to a massive computer outage, ALL events that have yet to start are postponed by ONE HOUR," according to WSOP on Twitter at about 1 p.m.
The company updated at 2:30 p.m.: "Still waiting for the outage issues to be resolved but be aware that the resumption of play will START at the top of the hour. (3p/4p/5p, etc)."
A full list of the event updates can be found below:
- The 1pm $250 Daily Deepstack is postponed to 2 p.m.
- The $3,000 NL Freezeout field has not yet returned to Brasilia after the Level 2 break.
- Event 11: $25,000 NL Heads-Up Championship plays from 16 players down to 4 with matches at 2 and 7 p.m.
- The $250 Daily Deepstack is now postponed until 3 p.m.
- Day 2 of the $1,500 Limit Holdem now postponed until 3 p.m.
- The $1,100 Limit Holdem Mega Satellite is postponed until 3 p.m.
- Day 2 of the $25,000 NL Heads-Up is still running at 2 p.m.
- The 1pm $250 Daily Deepstack is now scheduled until 4 p.m. That means the 4 p.m. $200 Daily Deepstack is CANCELED.
- The 2 p.m. $1,100 Limit Holdem Mega is postponed until 8 p.m. That means the $1,100 Turbo Mega at 8 p.m. is CANCELED.
- Day 2 of the $1500 Limit Holdem and the start of the $1,500 Seven Card Stud are now postponed until 4 p.m.
- The $10,000 Omaha 8 or Better Championship will START at 4 p.m.
- The 4 p.m. $250 Daily Deepstack is CANCELED.
- The next Daily Deepstack is the $400 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.