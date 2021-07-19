LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to catch a football game inside Allegiant Stadium can now purchase single-game tickets for UNLV Football.
In a news release, UNLV Football said tickets start at $45 for single-game tickets located in the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium.
The team notes that seats in sections C109-C115 and C131-137 include access to either the Twitch Lounge or the Modelo Cantina Club, which includes "a sleek center bar, elevated concessions and a next-level game experience."
Mini plans and season tickets are still available, the team says. Mini plans went on sale and offer three-, four- and five-game options at a discounted price. All ticket options for UNLV football may be purchased by calling 702-739-FANS (3267) or by visiting UNLVtickets.com.
UNLV opens the 2021 football season on Sept. 2 at Allegiant Stadium vs. Eastern Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.