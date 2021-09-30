LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights will be following the lead of their NHL counterpart, opening up practices for fans during the teams training camp at Lifeguard Arena for the first time ever.
The first practice will be on Monday, October 4, starting at 9:30am. Here is the full home rink training camp schedule:
All dates and times subject to change
Monday, October 4 (Lifeguard Arena)
- Practice (HSK Rink), 10:15 a.m. PT
Tuesday, October 5 (Lifeguard Arena)
- Practice (HSK Rink), 9:45 a.m. PT
Friday, October 8 (Lifeguard Arena)
- Practice (HSK Rink), 9:45 a.m. PT
Saturday, October 9 (Lifeguard Arena)
- Practice (HSK Rink), 9:45 a.m. PT
To shop official team merchandise and apparel, fans can visit The Livery at Lifeguard Arena from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. during training camp (Monday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 9). On all other dates, The Livery’s current hours of operation are 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily.
