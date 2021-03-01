LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Silver Knights goalie, Logan Thompson has been named the CCM/AHL goaltender of the month.
The 24-yeard-old posted a 4-1 record for Henderson in February, allowing two goals or fewer in each outing, registering a 1.81 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.
Thompson was named the first start of the game in the Silver Knights inaugural regular season game, making 29 saves in a 5-2 win over Ontario.
Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13, 2020. He backed up Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Anaheim. He is currently with the Golden Knights taxi squad.
This is the first league award to be given to a Silver Knights player. Each monthly winner will receive an etched crystal award from CCM in recognition of his achievement.
