LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Silver Knights are in the tequila business.
On Tuesday the organization announced a multi-year sponsorship with Hijole Tequila, making Hijole an official tequila sponsor of the Henderson Silver Knights.
“We’re excited to announce this multi-year agreement with Hijole Tequila,” said Kerry Bubolz, President of Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. “We look forward to helping introduce their ultra-premium tequila to hockey fans in all of Southern Nevada.”
As an official tequila sponsor of the Henderson Silver Knights, Hijole will receive branding rights to one bar at the Henderson Event Center, the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights.
Hijole will also obtain title sponsorship to one Silver Knights home game per year for the duration of the term, as well as in-arena signage, advertisements, presence on the team website and co-branded marketing opportunities.
“We are very happy to partner with the Silver Knights organization and introduce our tequila to its loyal and enthusiastic fan base,” said Carlos Lazo Reyes, the CEO and Founder of Hijole tequila. “We hope that when the Silver Knights score a goal that fans will have the urge to yell our brand name ‘Hijole,’ which is a traditional Mexican expression of exhilaration.”
