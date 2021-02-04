HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros is back on the ice getting his team ready for their season-opener against the Ontario Reign.
The Silver Knights won their first preseason game against the San Jose Barracudas 7-3, but their second game was cancelled between the second and third periods due to a San Jose player testing positive for COVID-19.
After just five periods of preseason hockey, the Silver Knights are excited to face-off in their inaugural season.
Puck drop at the Orleans Arena against the Ontario Reign is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m..
