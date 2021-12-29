LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced that they will be hosting open auditions for the Jesters promo & hype team in January 2022.
The Jesters are an in-game entertainment group that aims to energize fans during Silver Knights home games.
The talent the Silver Knights are looking for include, but are not limited to:
- Jugglers
- Magicians
- Dancers
- Musicians
- Tumblers
- Baton Twirlers
- Mimes
Auditions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18 at The Space located on 3460 Cavaretta Ct. Attendees are asked to check-in at 11:30 a.m., with auditions beginning at Noon.
Candidates must pre-register prior to attending the auditions. Applications can be submitted through Jan. 16 here.
The roles being offered are part-time. If offered a spot, Jesters are asked to participate in events throughout the Henderson community. Roles are open to anybody ages 18 and older.
For more information, click here.
