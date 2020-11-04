HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights along with the city of Henderson announced the grand opening for Lifeguard Arena on Water Street.
Lifeguard Arena will open November 10 and serve as the practice ice for the Silver Knights, while offering community activities to Henderson residents, according to a news release Wednesday.
The arena will feature two sheets of ice, retail space, meeting space and an area for the Silver Knights hockey team.
A dining area and coffee shop is scheduled to open later.
Silver Knights gear will be available at the retail shop beginning at 10 a.m.
Youth hockey will also get underway at the arena beginning at 5 p.m. Families interested in youth hockey leagues can visit Lifeguard Arena's website.
