LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Silver Knights have started their inaugural season undefeated with a 2-0-0 record.
Head Coach Manny Viveiros is happy with the results on the ice, as well as off.
"Down here in Henderson we've been good, I'm knocking on wood as we speak, this virus it goes after everybody and you never know how you're going to get it or what can happen here, we've been really god so far, our guys have been diligent, everybody has," said Viveiros.
Unlike the Golden Knights, Vegas' American Hockey League affiliate have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the team. However, they did feel the consequences of the virus in their final exhibition game.
AHL officials suspended and then cancelled the Knights game with the San Jose Barracudas after two periods, due to a positive lab result from the visiting locker room.
"This time that we're all going through here, the situation is always fluid, you never know what's going to happen so you have to expect the unexpected," said Viveiros. "It's something we're prepared for as much as we can be I guess. Nothing that's presented to us or something happens here is anything that we haven't seen already here, we're just trying to stay as prepared as much as we possibly can in case something happens."
The Silver Knights hit the road for their first games away from The Orleans this weekend in Bakersfield.
Viveiros said COVID-19 travel protocols in the AHL are identical to that of the NHL.
"We're in a hotel, we're in our own little bubble, we're in our rooms, not going out to eat, everything is in house while we're traveling together. We're fortunate to take two buses to split everybody up and we'll split our team and staff in two buses, that's the best way, our medical people say to prevent any major outbreaks."
"We're looking forward to it," said Viveiros. "It's an opportunity to get away on the road a little bit, our coaches and staff to get to know each other a little bit, sometimes road trips are the best things for that, for us to get together and spend that time together."
