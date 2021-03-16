LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A third of the way through the American Hockey League season, the Henderson Silver Knights own the highest winning percentage in the league with an 11-2 record.
"Going in, if you thought at this point where we are right now, 11-2, at the beginning of the season, we wouldn't think we would have thought that was possible," said Silver Knights head coach, Manny Viveiros. "We've had excellent goaltending every single night, in every game we've had, so that will give you a chance to win every single night."
Saturday will mark the 14th game in franchise history and the first with fans in the stands. The Orleans Arena was approved for 20% capacity by , which comes out to around 1,400 fans.
"We're entertainment, our guys love to play in front of fans, especially in front of home fans," said Viveiros. "Even more special this weekend, this is the first time this franchise, the Henderson Silver Knights will have our own home fans in our own building, it's exciting time, you'll see an extra step from our group, the excitement ."
Puck drop between the Silver Knights and Barracuda on Saturday is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.