LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Orleans Arena is open for business. The Henderson Silver Knights announced on Tuesday that they have been approved to hold 15% capacity for fans at their home arena starting March 20 against the San Jose Barracuda.
Single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT. on HendersonSilverKnights.com. However, before purchasing tickets fans will need to create an account here:
https://am.ticketmaster.com/silverknights/hskmarch2021games#/
All tickets will be sold online, but fans can also reach out to the Henderson Silver Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.