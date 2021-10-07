LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights, in partnership with the Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF), announced the inaugural "Swing for Hope" charity golf tournament.
“We are incredibly excited to host our inaugural ‘Swing for Hope’ Golf Tournament,” said NDNF President, Steven Peralta. “By supporting this event and the Nevada Donor Network Foundation, we are one step closer to a Nevada where no one must face the financial, physical and emotional burden of traveling to a neighboring state to receive the lifesaving and healing care they desperately need.”
All proceeds from the golf tournament will help fund NDNF’s “End the Wait” campaign, aimed at raising $35 million to expand transplantation in Nevada. Once achieved, Nevada residents would no longer have to seek life-saving care in surrounding states; they would be able to be evaluated, transplanted and cared for locally.
“The Henderson Silver Knights were faced with an inaugural season unlike any other, one where their opportunities to interact with fans — the heart and soul of any sports franchise — were essentially nonexistent,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We’re excited to share that the ‘Swing for Hope’ Golf Tournament will be the first full-team event in franchise history. Our organization and Nevada Donor Network are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure it’s a safe and enjoyable event for fans and players alike, and one that supports such an important cause. Go Knights Go!”
The tournament will take place on Monday, Oct. 18 at the Dragon ridge Country Club.n Henderson.
