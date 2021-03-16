LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced the team will be launching a new weekly insider radio program this week on 1230AM The Game (KLAV). HSK Today will debut on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., hosted by Silver Knights broadcaster Brian McCormack.
“Silver Knights fans have already shown tremendous enthusiasm for their new team, and they have made it clear that they want more HSK each week,” said McCormack. “As we prepare to welcome fans to the Orleans Arena for the first time this weekend, it’s the perfect time to start this new show and give our fans the same kind of engagement they enjoy with the VGK Insider Show.”
The one-hour weekly program will offer full breakdowns of Henderson Silver Knights action, featuring broadcast highlights, fan-friendly features, and regular guests from the Silver Knights team and the rest of the Vegas Golden Knights organization.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun with this program, and fans are going to become really familiar with Henderson’s team,” said McCormack.
The show will air its inaugural episode from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, featuring Vegas Golden Knights President of Hockey Operations George McPhee and Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Ryan Murphy.
The program will then move to Thursday afternoons for the rest of the season in the same time slot.
