LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced on Tuesday that capacity at the Orleans Arena will be 20% for the five scheduled home games in April.
Single-game tickets are on sale now on HendersonSilverKnights.com. Before purchasing, fans will need to create an account. All tickets will be sold online but fans can also reach out to the Henderson Silver Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259 with questions.
Here is the scheduled home games for April:
Thursday, Apr. 15 vs. Tucson: 7 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 17 vs. Tucson: 7 p.m.
Sunday, Apr.18 vs. Tucson: 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr. 20 vs. Bakersfield: 6 p.m.
Thursday, Apr. 22 vs. Bakersfield: 6 p.m.
