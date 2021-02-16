LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore will play Tuesday night after missing the last three games with an upper body injury.
Theodore was on the ice with the team for morning skate and confirmed in his media availability afterwards that he will play.
"Anytime you miss games, you definitely miss being out there," Theodore said. "It's exciting to get back into the routine and be back on the ice tonight."
Head coach Pete DeBoer said having Theodore back is a huge boost.
"Shea obviously helps us in all areas," DeBoer said. "You're adding a world-class player to your lineup and a guy that can change the game on any given shift."
The Golden Knights face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 at T-Mobile Arena.
