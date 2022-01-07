LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders put out their final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday's home game against the Chargers and four key players are listed as questionable.
Running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with a rib injury, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Jacobs' availability will have a lot to do with pain tolerance.
"That’s kind of what it’s been for him for the last few weeks," Bisaccia said. "It’s an interior issue on his body and he’s done a good job of dealing with it. He’s done a good job of working on it in the training room. We have full expectation that he’ll be ready to go but we’ll certainly be smart with his reps as well."
Tight end Darren Waller was limited in practice this week but Bisaccia seemed encouraged that Waller may be available in some capacity.
"For Darren, we’ll kind of see what the soreness level is tomorrow morning when he comes in and what the rest of the walk throughs tomorrow look like for him and how he feels Sunday morning will explain whether he’s up or not or the amount of work he gets in the game," Bisaccia said.
The other two players listed as questionable are defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins, who has been dealing with back issues, and cornerback Casey Hayward who appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday with an ankle injury.
Kickoff between the Raiders and Chargers is set for 5:20 p.m. on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.
