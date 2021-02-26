LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On the heels of the latest postponement, involving the Golden Knights, head coach Pete DeBoer called the situation "frustrating."
"It's taxing, I think there is some frustration with it," said DeBoer. "But we knew that going in and it's nobody's fault, we knew we were going to be dealing with this our goal is to deal with it better than other teams deal with it."
The Golden Knights have had four games postponed this season due to COVID-19, three of them involving San Jose. Tomas Hertl was the lone Sharks player to appear on the NHL COVID list, but out of an abundance of caution, the league decided to postpone Thursday's game at SAP Center.
"I think the stopping part is frustrating in that every game you miss is going to be put in somewhere else in the schedule and obviously later in the schedule, closer toward playoffs when you don't want to be playing five games in eight nights, I think that is the frustration," said DeBoer. "We know we're going to have to pay the bill for the time off now at a later point and at a point in the year where you don't want to be over-taxing your group."
The Golden Knights started the month of February playing seven games in a 12-day span. Saturday in Anaheim, will mark just the 3rd game in eight days for Vegas.
"I think guys are starting to get a little bit used to it, guys are prepared for anything now, obviously things change throughout the season," said Golden Knights Captain, Mark Stone. "It's not just us, we saw 25 games were changed in the NHL recently, we're not the only team dealing with it, every team is kind of having their stops and starts, obviously you don't want it to happen, we'd like to get back to some normal rhythm, we'd also like to get back to playing every other team and traveling, playing a normal season, but I think we're getting through it, working through the kinks, we played some good hockey, I don't think it's affecting us too much."
The Golden Knights will play the Ducks for the 5th time this season, Saturday at the Honda Center.
