LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights FC game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, the team announced on social media.
According to the post, "a covered individual scheduled to be involved in tonight's match tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing."
August 9, 2020
The person was reportedly asymptomatic. No reschedule date was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.