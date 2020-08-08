Las Vegas Lights FC.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights FC game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, the team announced on social media.

According to the post, "a covered individual scheduled to be involved in tonight's match tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing."

The person was reportedly asymptomatic. No reschedule date was released. 

