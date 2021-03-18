LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ryan Reaves scored his first goal in 50 games and 379 days during Wednesday's 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Sharks.
"Any time you do anything against the Sharks it's fun," said Reaves. "It's no secret I hate every one of them over there, any time I can do anything like that it's a good time."
Reaves, who already had a goal taken away in the second period, due to goaltender interference, re-directed a point shot from Zach Whitecloud in the third period against San Jose, helping Vegas take back the lead, after trailing 3-1 after 40 minutes.
"Yeah, really nice, it's been a long time since last season, I've struggled a little bit, haven't been playing my best hockey, I'm trying to dig my way out of the hole and help the team, a lot of guys on this team, players, coaches have helped me dig myself out today."
The Golden Knights scored four goals in the third period to beat the Sharks for the sixth straight time. The comeback was sparked by a pair of fights involving Mark Stone Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, as well as Jonathan Marchessault and Sharks Captain Logan Couture.
"It's fun, but its nerve racking for me," said Reaves. "I don't really like Stoney and Marchy and those guys fighting, those hands are not made to fight, they're made to dance, supposed to be soft, so I know they're going to be sore tomorrow. Every time guys like that fight, they come up to me and say I don't know how you play after this, again, hats off to those two, unbelievable job, that's why they're leaders on this team."
